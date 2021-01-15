Postal service moving 2 Helena collection boxes amid concerns of civil unrest

The U.S. Postal Service said Friday it will move two blue collection boxes in the vicinity of the state Capitol as a security measure to protect against possible upcoming "civil events" and to protect employees, the public and postal property.

The Post Office at 500 N. Last Chance Gulch will close the P.O. Box section at noon Saturday. Officials did not say when the section would reopen.

The collection boxes to be temporarily removed are at 1731 11th Ave. and 528 N. Sanders St.

Customers may find the nearest collection boxes in service or post office location on the USPS website at: https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm.

Security was increased recently at the Montana State Capitol following the insurrection Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., in which five people died. An FBI bulletin warned of armed protests at all 50 state Capitols leading up to Inauguration Day.

The Associated Press reported Friday that some governors are expecting demonstrations and calling out National Guard troops, declaring states of emergency and closing their Capitols to the public ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.