Portion of Wylie Drive to be closed April 5-16
Road Closed, stock 115918274

Wylie Drive from Big Sky Loop to Cottage Road will be closed to traffic for extensive concrete repairs on the Canal Bridge April 5 through 16, according to Lewis and Clark County spokeswoman Jeni Garcin.

The bridge is next to Raghorn Drive, and residents may access their properties from either Canyon Ferry or the East Helena side.

"Barricades will be up and must be obeyed," Garcin wrote in the press release announcing the closure.

Questions can be directed to the Lewis and Clark County Road and Bridge Department at (406) 447-8031.

