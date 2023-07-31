North Sanders Street will be closed 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Phoenix Avenue to Cedar Street now through Friday, Helena city officials said.

The street will undergo asphalt milling and overlay and will be closed to through traffic while work is taking place. Residents will have access to their homes. People are warned to prepare for delays.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The public is thanked for giving the crew ample room to safely perform this work. People can call the Transportation Department with any questions or concerns at 406-447-1566.

Street closure information can be found at www.helenamt.gov/infrastructure-projects/.