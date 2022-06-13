Portion of Beaver Creek Road closed during reconditioning

Beaver Creek Road (Forest Service Road 138) east of Nelson has been closed to public access for about a couple months while the roadway is being reconditioned, U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday.

The temporary closure applies to milepost 11.6 to 24.29 (the end of the road). The road will be closed Mondays through Fridays, June 13 through Aug. 1, while heavy machinery is working. If work is completed before Aug. 1, the closure will be lifted sooner, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said.

Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJNar to view the closure order and a full-size map. Follow the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandCLarkNF or call the Helena Ranger District at 406-449-5490 for updates.

