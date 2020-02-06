'Porgy and Bess': Met Opera in Helena? It is necessarily so

“Is the opera a sensitive portrait of a struggling black community in 1920s South Carolina? Or does it perpetuate uncomfortable stereotypes? ‘Porgy’ was created, after all, by white people…All these questions are valid. But they were pushed aside for me in the moment when hearing Gershwin’s masterpiece on Monday, especially in a performance so authoritative and gripping.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I’m not going to step into this controversy, but I am going to confess I love this opera and can’t wait to see and hear bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue sing for four hours at the Cinemark. Join me where the living is easy?

The Cinemark showing is part of the “Live on Screen in Cinemas” programming which brings live productions of Met operas to Helena’s screen. There are four productions left: Handel’s “Agrippina,” Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Hollaner,” Puccini’s “Tosca” and Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda.” Tickets are $25, which is steep unless you’ve ever tried to buy a Met ticket in New York.

Their website says we can get “Porgy” for $119 to $495. Now add plane fare and a downtown NY hotel, plus a tasty meal. That totals up to a sum that might buy a used Yamaha piano.

Teachers like me opt for the Cinemark.