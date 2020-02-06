'Porgy and Bess': Met Opera in Helena? It is necessarily so

I don’t review opera. You don’t want me to review opera. Ask the beloved Joe Munzenrider for advice if you want a trusted view.
But I’m nevertheless here to encourage us all to head to the Cinemark to see “Porgy and Bess” at the Cinemark on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. This is a reprise of the live production at the Met. The live version was simulcast at the Cinemark on Feb 1.
Reviews of this Metropolitan Opera production of “Porgy and Bess” George Gershwin’s 1935 opera, are glowing. Let’s listen to “New York Times” critic Anthony Tomassini’s opening two paragraphs.
“Bess, you is my woman now,” the disabled beggar and unlikely hero of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” sings when he realizes that, somehow, Bess — desirable, though troubled — may actually love him. She has been a lost soul, a glamorous, hard-drinking woman with a drug addiction who has allowed herself to be claimed by bullying men. Being with Porgy seems to offer a way out, a chance not just for decency, but also emotional stability.
There is no more moving, or consequential, love duet in all of opera. And that’s how it came across on Monday when the Metropolitan Opera opened its season with a splendid new production of “Porgy and Bess.”
Tomassini spends considerable space revisiting the cultural controversy that has surrounded this production for decades.
“Is the opera a sensitive portrait of a struggling black community in 1920s South Carolina? Or does it perpetuate uncomfortable stereotypes? ‘Porgy’ was created, after all, by white people…All these questions are valid. But they were pushed aside for me in the moment when hearing Gershwin’s masterpiece on Monday, especially in a performance so authoritative and gripping.”
I’m not going to step into this controversy, but I am going to confess I love this opera and can’t wait to see and hear bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue sing for four hours at the Cinemark. Join me where the living is easy?
The Cinemark showing is part of the “Live on Screen in Cinemas” programming which brings live productions of Met operas to Helena’s screen. There are four productions left: Handel’s “Agrippina,” Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Hollaner,” Puccini’s “Tosca” and Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda.” Tickets are $25, which is steep unless you’ve ever tried to buy a Met ticket in New York.
Their website says we can get “Porgy” for $119 to $495. Now add plane fare and a downtown NY hotel, plus a tasty meal. That totals up to a sum that might buy a used Yamaha piano.
Teachers like me opt for the Cinemark.
The right time for this preview of the Met season would have been last fall, of course, but when I spotted “Porgy” on the showtimes I decided better late than never to trumpet this American classic.
My mother was a musician, a professional organist, as was my stepfather, who designed pipe organs. My wife was a violinist. I’m the only musically challenged member of my family tree. Wait! I was a boy soprano in my church choir! Does that count?
But I have been surrounded by great music all my life, and Broadway plays were playing on our record player all the time during my youth. I can sing the songs to dozens of old musicals. You don’t want me to do that, but I’m safe in the shower.
And I will be safe at the Cinemark Saturday where I may not be able to help but sing along to “Summertime,” which this time comes in February.