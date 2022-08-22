Police seeking information on man missing from Helena

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 23-year-old man whose vehicle was found on MacDonald Pass outside Helena.

The Helena Police Department requested the advisory for Tristen Black, a 5-foot-11, 245-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Black has not been contacted since Aug. 11, and his vehicle was later found and towed from MacDonald Pass.

"A roommate found a letter in his room that sounded as if he may be suicidal," the advisory says. "Tristen does have a history of mental illness and there is concern for his health and safety."

Anyone with information about Black is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 449-0868 or dial 911.