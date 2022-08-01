 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say missing man considered suicidal has been found

bob.jpg

Robert Munoz

 Helena Police Department

Editor's note: Robert Munoz has been located and is safe, police said at 1:26 p.m. Helena PD thanks everyone for their assistance

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Robert Munoz, a 42-year-old Hispanic male who is considered suicidal.

Munoz is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, Helena police said. Munoz is suicidal, injured himself Monday morning, was bleeding, and drove away from a residence in Helena around 6:30 a.m.

He was last seen to be driving a white 2001 Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows and a Dallas Cowboys star on the rear window. Montana license plate 549804B. There is no known direction of travel or destination.

If you have any information, call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or dial 911.

