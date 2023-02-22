The Helena Police Department on Wednesday issued a missing endangered person advisory for Evelyn Carey, an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening leaving her residence on the 2500 block of Southridge Drive on foot.

Carey was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. There is concern for her safety due to weather and thoughts of self harm.

Helena police stated if anyone has any information on Carey to please contact law enforcement at 406-442-3233 or dial 911.