Police Chief Hagen to retire in fall, city manager says

Helena police Chief Steve Hagen will be retiring this fall after 30 years of service to the city, it was announced Tuesday.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk told the mayor and city commissioners about his retirement in an email.

"Chief Hagen has been a solid leader in this community, rising through the ranks to become Chief," she wrote. "He is someone looked to for his insight and relied on as an organization leader. His love for this community, his job, and his department is clear from his thoughtful approach and direction. He is also someone I, along with the team, consider a friend ready to lean in and help."

"We are sad to see Steve retire and at the same time, excited for him to enjoy the next chapter of his life which will likely include a lot of fishing," Harlow-Schalk wrote.

She said she would share a transition plan including recruitment.

"For now, Chief Hagen has shared he is focused on the work of today and transitioning his team from a solid footing," she wrote.

Hagen was named chief in 2019, after serving as interim chief for about nine months when Troy McGee retired.