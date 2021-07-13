 Skip to main content
Police Chief Hagen to retire in fall, city manager says
Police Chief Hagen to retire in fall, city manager says

City officials recently announced Police Chief Steve Hagen, left, and Fire Chief Ken Wood

Helena's police Chief Steve Hagen, left, will retire in the fall. He is shown in 2019 with fire Chief Ken Wood.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Helena police Chief Steve Hagen will be retiring this fall after 30 years of service to the city, it was announced Tuesday.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk told the mayor and city commissioners about his retirement in an email.

HPD-2013 583 copy.jpg

Helena police Chief Steve Hagen

"Chief Hagen has been a solid leader in this community, rising through the ranks to become Chief," she wrote. "He is someone looked to for his insight and relied on as an organization leader. His love for this community, his job, and his department is clear from his thoughtful approach and direction. He is also someone I, along with the team, consider a friend ready to lean in and help."

"We are sad to see Steve retire and at the same time, excited for him to enjoy the next chapter of his life which will likely include a lot of fishing," Harlow-Schalk wrote.

She said she would share a transition plan including recruitment.

"For now, Chief Hagen has shared he is focused on the work of today and transitioning his team from a solid footing," she wrote.

Hagen was named chief in 2019, after serving as interim chief for about nine months when Troy McGee retired.

At the time, he had worked in law enforcement for more than 32 years, 28 of those with the Helena Police Department.

He said Tuesday that he will have 30 years with the department on Oct. 31, and it seemed like a good time to retire. His last day will be Nov. 5.

The department can have as many as 53 full-time employees and now has 49.

 

