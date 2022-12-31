Polar Plunge benefits Impact Montana

Seventy-two people rang in the new year by plunging into the icy waters of Hauser Reservoir for the third annual Impact Montana Polar Plunge on Saturday at Lakeside on Hauser.

The event is a fundraiser for Impact Montana, whose mission is to "help service members, veterans, first responders and their families define their purpose, connect with health and community solutions, and strive for what they value."

In a social media post, Impact Montana said the event is also an opportunity to engage with the community and drum up support for those the organization serves.

"With you on board, we can play a major role in how individuals address their most significant life challenges by giving a hand-up and the tools to overcome anything life throws at them," the post says. "At the end of the day, in this case year, we are all Montanans and we need each for this great state to be even greater. Warrior Strong, Montana Strong!"

For more information about the organization, visit www.impactmontana.org.