 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
Warrior Strong, Montana Strong

Polar Plunge benefits Impact Montana

  • 0

Seventy-two people rang in the new year by plunging into the icy waters of Hauser Reservoir for the third annual Impact Montana Polar Plunge on Saturday at Lakeside on Hauser.

The event is a fundraiser for Impact Montana, whose mission is to "help service members, veterans, first responders and their families define their purpose, connect with health and community solutions, and strive for what they value."

In a social media post, Impact Montana said the event is also an opportunity to engage with the community and drum up support for those the organization serves. 

"With you on board, we can play a major role in how individuals address their most significant life challenges by giving a hand-up and the tools to overcome anything life throws at them," the post says. "At the end of the day, in this case year, we are all Montanans and we need each for this great state to be even greater. Warrior Strong, Montana Strong!"

People are also reading…

For more information about the organization, visit www.impactmontana.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News