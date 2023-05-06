Plymouth Congregational Church will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the groundbreaking for its church building on May 28.

Festivities begin with a special worship service at 10 a.m.

The evening program begins at 4 p.m. Events include a spaghetti dinner, a history presentation, a live auction and the opening of the new Founders Room.

The congregation invites the Helena community to join the celebration. Please call the church office at 406-442-9883, if you will be attending. The cost of the dinner is $5.

Congregationalism in Helena goes back to 1883, when First Congregational Church was organized with nine charter members. A second congregational church was founded west of Last Chance Gulch in 1892. By 1931, what was once two congregations had gone down to only 12 members in total, who voted to dissolve.

On Jan. 8, 1961, a group of Helena residents, realizing that Helena was the only state capital that did not have a congregational church, held a service in the Van Orsdel Chapel at the vacated Intermountain College.

By the end of the month, they adopted the name Plymouth Congregational Church, as a member of the United Church of Christ. There were 76 founding members present at the first joining service, on Palm Sunday, March 26. The congregation broke ground in May 1963 for their own church building, which was completed in February 1964.

Plymouth Congregational Church has participated in many social justice efforts, including working with God’s Love, Family Promise, and Helena Food Share.

The congregation participates with other faith-based and nonprofit organizations in Helena to assist the unsheltered and to address environmental concerns.