Plentywood man pleads not guilty to rapes of 2 disabled women

The alleged incidents occurred in 2015 and in 2018, according to court documents filed Aug. 16. Marsh at one time worked as a maintenance worker at Glenwood Inc., a facility for adults with disabilities.

Each count is a felony. The first count can bring imprisonment of two to (no more than) 100 years, a maximum fine of $50,000 or both.

The other two counts could result in life in prison or a fine of not more than $50,000, or both.

The criminal filing by the state attorney general's office does not say where the alleged incidents took place.

Prosecutors also asked that Marsh be told to stay away from Glenwood. The judge however noted that Glenwood was on a major roadway in a small town and that having something such as a large distance restraint could be difficult.

“If you’d put a 500-foot restriction on him he’d have to leave town because he couldn’t get food,” Cybulski said.

The state also said there was the “specter” of a conflict for the judge, as it is a small community in which he and Marsh are longtime residents.