Plentywood man pleads not guilty to rapes of 2 disabled women

A Plentywood man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent of two developmentally disabled women.
Timothy Ray Marsh, 62, entered the pleas before Montana 15th Judicial District Court Judge David Cybulski, who set a trial to begin the week of Feb. 7.
Marsh, who had been held on $150,000 bond, has been out of jail since Aug. 19.
Michael Gee, an assistant attorney general with the Montana Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case, requested Marsh be subjected to a 7 p.m. curfew and wear a global positioning system (GPS) device. Gee also asked Marsh be told not to have contact with witnesses or victims.
The judge was told by defense attorney Samantha Howard that Sheridan County did not have a GPS device and would likely have to get one from another county. He was also told the defendant had planned to attend a funeral near Bozeman.
Cybulski said Marsh could attend the funeral even if he did not have the GPS device.
“I am not afraid of him leaving whatsoever, myself,” Cybulski said, adding that a GPS protects the accused as well, as it identifies where they have been.
Cybulski said Marsh has lived in town a long time, noting his family had a bakery that he would frequent.
“The only gripe I’ve got is that you quit making the maple sticks,” he said.
The alleged incidents occurred in 2015 and in 2018, according to court documents filed Aug. 16. Marsh at one time worked as a maintenance worker at Glenwood Inc., a facility for adults with disabilities.
Each count is a felony. The first count can bring imprisonment of two to (no more than) 100 years, a maximum fine of $50,000 or both.
The other two counts could result in life in prison or a fine of not more than $50,000, or both.
The criminal filing by the state attorney general's office does not say where the alleged incidents took place.
Prosecutors also asked that Marsh be told to stay away from Glenwood. The judge however noted that Glenwood was on a major roadway in a small town and that having something such as a large distance restraint could be difficult.
“If you’d put a 500-foot restriction on him he’d have to leave town because he couldn’t get food,” Cybulski said.
The state also said there was the “specter” of a conflict for the judge, as it is a small community in which he and Marsh are longtime residents.
Cybulski said he had almost nothing to do with Marsh, adding they do not run in the same social circles or interact. He added the only time he would see Marsh is when he would go to the bakery.