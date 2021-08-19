Plentywood man accused of raping 2 disabled women

The state has filed charges against a Plentywood man who at one-time worked as a maintenance worker at a facility for adults with disabilities, accusing him of sexual intercourse without consent against two developmentally disabled women.

Timothy Ray Marsh faces three counts, each a felony. The first count can bring imprisonment of two to (no more than) 100 years, a maximum fine of $50,000 or both.

The other two counts say it could result with life in prison, or not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $50,000 or both. The woman in two of the counts is identified as C.K. and the other is called T.G.

Arraignment is set for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, in front of Judge David Cybulski in Montana 15th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County.

Marsh, 62, was being held Thursday at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office detention facility on $150,000 bond, a sheriff’s official said.

Efforts to reach Marsh or an attorney representing him on Thursday were unsuccessful.