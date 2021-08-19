Plentywood man accused of raping 2 disabled women

The state has filed charges against a Plentywood man who at one-time worked as a maintenance worker at a facility for adults with disabilities, accusing him of sexual intercourse without consent against two developmentally disabled women.
Timothy Ray Marsh faces three counts, each a felony. The first count can bring imprisonment of two to (no more than) 100 years, a maximum fine of $50,000 or both.
The other two counts say it could result with life in prison, or not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $50,000 or both. The woman in two of the counts is identified as C.K. and the other is called T.G.
Arraignment is set for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, in front of Judge David Cybulski in Montana 15th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County.
Marsh, 62, was being held Thursday at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office detention facility on $150,000 bond, a sheriff’s official said.
Efforts to reach Marsh or an attorney representing him on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Court documents state the two women meet the state's definition of "mentally defective" and were incapable of consenting to sexual contact. Although the criminal filing does not mention a location, at least one of the alleged assaults took place in an apartment run by Glen-Wood Inc., where Marsh and his wife had worked at one time, according to a civil suit filed in 2019 by the family of one of the women.
The criminal filing by the state attorney general's office does not say where the alleged incidents took place.
Tim Marsh was employed as a maintenance worker while his wife Candy Marsh was the executive director at Glen-Wood. Officials from Glen-Wood said in 2019 the Marshes were no longer employed there.
Glenwood Inc. (also known in various legal documents as Glen-Wood Inc.) provides services to adults with developmental disabilities and helps them integrate into Plentywood, a community of 1,800 residents in northeast Montana. It also operates a community home for people with developmental disabilities.
The incidents occurred in 2015 and in 2018, according to court documents filed Aug. 16. The filing also includes a list of 40 witnesses known to the state.
The first incident occurred sometime between March 1, 2015 and Nov, 1, 2015. The second and third occurred March 1, 2018 to Oct. 31, 2018, court documents alleges.
One the victims filed a civil lawsuit in 2019, claiming Glen-Wood Inc. breached its duty to provide reasonable care and service to the plaintiff. The Marshes were named in the lawsuit as well.
That lawsuit was put on hold pending the state investigation.
Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gee and Katherine Proctor were listed on the most recent court filing.
They declined to comment at length, noting it is an ongoing prosecution.
"As with all cases, while we understand the defendant is innocent until proven guilty, we look forward to holding violent criminals accountable and putting them behind bars where they belong," the state attorney general's office said in an email.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.