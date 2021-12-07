Playground in the works for popular Helena park

The Lewis and Clark County Commissioners have approved construction of a playground to be paid for by a youth baseball league and a service organization at a park that serves as a busy hub of activity for Helena-area kids.

“This is how public and private partnerships are supposed to work,” Commissioner Jim McCormick said at last week's meeting about the playground expected to be installed at the Bob Ryan/Helena Exchange Park, near the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds at West Custer Avenue and Henderson Street.

The Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association and Kiwanis Club of Helena are nearing their goal of raising $40,000 for a playground that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and shielded with protective netting to protect kids from the occasional errant foul balls that may come from the nearby baseball fields.

Officials say they are within $7,000 to $10,000 from their goal.

“We are super close,” said Alvaro Freyre, chair of the Kiwanis Club of Helena park committee and past president.

John Cochrane, president of the Babe Ruth association, a nonprofit group, said the complex was in dire need of a place for younger kids to play. He said there are not only 13 baseball fields but also fields for football, rugby and lacrosse.

“It’s heavily used and that is what makes this playground a big deal,” he said, adding that other baseball fields throughout Helena have places for kids to play while other siblings participate in sports.

Cochrane said it’s in a spot where foul balls are unlikely.

“It’s something the facility has needed since I first got involved (with the league),” he said. “It’s just a missing piece of this park.”

He said they were approached by the Kiwanis two years ago and said they were willing to help with the project.

The Babe Ruth association, which serves about 800 kids, will raise the funds to install the playground. County staff and the City-County Parks Board will review the proposed playground design, and the county will have final approval of the design, specifications and signs, according to the agreement approved Nov. 30.

Cochrane said it was hoped the playground could be installed by late March or April, but said the fundraising may delay that.

The Kiwanis Club of Helena is involved in making it happen as well.

Freyre said the Helena Kiwanis had some money left over from the Cherry Park project, and after hearing about what the Babe Ruth league needed, offered to help.

“We try in every community to see what the community needs” and then concentrate on getting it done, he said.

Freyre said many members of the Babe Ruth league are young parents who are skilled in construction and landscaping, which is a plus and will be valuable when it comes time to install the playground.

He said they learned from Glen Wheeler, a Kiwanian from Missoula, that they could get some great playground equipment that was compliant with the American Disabilities Act for about $40,000.

Wheeler, chair of the Montana District of Kiwanis playground committee and with the Kiwanis Foundation, said Helena is not a district project, but was an endeavor taken up by the local club.

He said Kiwanis has helped install several playground throughout the state with projects in Absarokee, Anaconda, Boulder, Choteau and Twin Bridges.

Wheeler said the playgrounds have a soft rubberized material covering the ground, which he said was excellent material but expensive. He said some playgrounds have opted to use sand instead, which is cheaper but requires more care.

He said the play areas are put together with volunteer care.

Wheeler was asked about the Helena project.

“It’s great,” he said.

McCormick said through the private-public agreement the Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association has done improvements and maintenance to the facility for a long time.

He said the new playground will benefit all of Helena and Lewis and Clark County.

"It’s a good partnership," McCormick said.

To make a donation, contact the Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association at PO Box 1280, Helena, MT 59624 or call 406-431-3624. Checks should specify the donation is for the new playground.

Or to donate through the Kiwanis, go to: helenamtkiwanis.org; scroll to the bottom; click on "Contact Us."

