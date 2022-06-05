Playground for all adds more fun to Ryan Park in Helena

A new playground is now open at Ryan Park that provides a place for children to have some fun while a brother or sister is taking in a game or two and, organizers say, serves as a symbol of what can happen when a community rallies together.

The Playground at Ryan Park had a damp opening Sunday in which some of the groups who helped build the structure gathered during a light afternoon rain as kids frolicked about.

It was a project that not only involved the Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association, but the Helena Kiwanis Club as well as several other organizations.

John Cochrane, president of the Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association, said he has seen lots of kids play on it already since it was completed in late May, adding it was a lot of work to get it finished and “it’s awesome now that it’s done.”

The playground, which is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, cost about $50,000. It is shielded with protective netting to protect kids from the occasional errant foul balls that may come from the nearby baseball fields.

The cost of the project does not include donated time and materials, Cochrane said, adding there were a “ton” of volunteers who helped make it happen.

The blue-and-green playrig consists of three slides, a tube, bridge and climbing areas all above a soft bed of wood chips.

Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association, which serves about 800 kids, has a contract with Lewis and Clark County to maintain the field and got permission from county commissioners before building the play area, Cochrane said.

Alvaro Freyre, chair of the Kiwanis Club of Helena park committee and past president, said they were able to give them $16,035. Freyre said in an earlier interview that Helena Kiwanis had some money left over from the Cherry Park project, and offered to help after hearing about what the Babe Ruth league needed.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Ryan Park thing," Freyre said Thursday, adding a lot of younger kids who come to the park to watch siblings are bored out of their mind.

Some of the kids playing on the new playground on Sunday gave it a thumbs up. Most of them were baseball players and said it was especially nice to entertain younger children.

“It’s cool,” said Bridger Cochrane, 12, adding that kids who come to games to watch can play at the playground instead of being bored.

Miles McCarthy, 9, wearing his Atomic Bomber Café uniform, said he especially liked that there was a net to protect kids from an errant baseball.

Matt Feller, 11, called the new play area “amazing.”

“If anyone gets bored they can come play and have fun while their brothers and sisters play baseball,” he said.

Sam Spurzem, 11, described the new play area as “entertaining” and perfect for the park.

“A lot of little kids come here,” he said.

A sign now hangs on the play area proclaiming it the “HBRBA and Helena Kiwanis Playground at Ryan Park.”

It says funds were also provided by the Helena Lions Club, The Helena Optimists, Larry Koehler Construction and Alvaro Freyre.

Others contributors to the project include FenceCrafters, Missouri River Contractors, 4Js, Loose Caboose, Draes, Montana Radio, Marks Lumber, Spieker Sprinklers, Macon Supplies, Sparrow Enterprises, Champion Concrete Pumping, Valley Sand & Gravel and others.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.