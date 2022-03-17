Play with clay – The Bray launches its new education program – after two-year hiatus

It was just so calm.

So peaceful.

So inviting.

Stepping into the large, airy classroom at The Bray, one found about a dozen people spaced around a long work table, each, quietly working on shaping a slab of wet stoneware clay into a bowl.

Soft notes of alt bluegrass drifted in the background.

All of them were first-time clay artists, and all of them were healthcare workers taking part in one of The Bray’s new Healthcare Appreciation Classes.

So far, The Bray has offered 10 of these free classes this spring serving a total of 120 healthcare workers.

The classes are a way for The Bray to say thank you to healthcare workers who have endured so much stress during the pandemic over the past two years, said Bray Education Manager Stephanie Seguin.

One of them was Linda Kinsey, a behavioral health worker with the Helena Indian Alliance, who was making a smudge bowl to use in cultural ceremonies.

“I’ve never made anything except with play dough,” she said, as she etched a design into her bowl. “I think this is awesome.”

In fact, it was so awesome she’s talking to The Bray about bringing a group of Native Youth Wellness and Leadership Camp students to The Bray for a class in June. “I’d love to have them come over here.

“It’s really nice and relaxing,” she said. “We really had quite the experience with COVID.”

A few yards away, Ace Schneck, a case manager at Pure View Health, was finishing his “catch bowl,” which he was going to use for odds and ends like his car keys.

“I’ve never done anything like it,” he said. “I like it. It’s really nice. This is something I’d definitely do again.

“This was just a really nice opportunity to shake it off,” he said of the pandemic. “It’s very meditative and simple.”

Across the table, Lori Ricks, a patient access employee at St. Peter’s Hospital, was finishing up her first bowl, ever.

“It’s very enjoyable. It’s very relaxing.”

She heard about the class through St. Peter’s.

“I just appreciate them thinking about us,” she said of The Bray. “It’s just very nice to be thought of and appreciated by the community.

“It’s been a challenge for sure,” she said of the pandemic.

“Tell them how much fun you had,” said Seguin to her students as they departed, urging them to tell co-workers to sign up for the remaining classes.

Seguin had spread the word by contacting all the healthcare medical providers and clinics she could find listed for Helena.

“If there is enough interest shown in the community, we would consider offering the classes again,” she said.

Sequin is a studio artist and educator who earned her Master of Fine Arts at Penn State and has been an art educator for the past 15 years. She just started at The Bray this past fall and is heading up The Bray’s new art education program.

After a two-year COVID hiatus – The Bray is launching a series of new classes and programs.

During the long pause, The Bray began asking, “If we could rethink education, what would it look like?”.

First up, were the Healthcare Appreciation Classes that rolled out at the end of February.

On their heels, will be Experience Classes. These one-time, two-hour classes are just like the ones the healthcare workers so enjoy.

Seguin sees these as a great way for beginners to try out a clay class.

It’s also a fun thing to do as a night out with a friend. The cost is $55, which covers the class, the clay and the firing.

Another new idea that’s launching is the Engagement Program.

The Bray wants to reach out to bring in new audiences, such as tribal colleges, rural schools and groups like Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

The Bray will tailor the program to each group and will work with them to make it affordable, Sequin said.

A new series of art events, Artist Amplified, just launched this month.

A resident or visiting artist or a community artist will be invited to talk or present their work. Upcoming talks and demos are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, April 14, May 12 and June 9.

Check the events page at The Bray website, http://archiebray.org/.

Attendees can either reserve a seat to attend in-person, or can register to link in virtually.

The Bray revamped its Community Classes into Continuing Education Classes with Spring Session starting at the end of March.

Two sessions are offered in 2022. Spring Session begins the week of March 28 and runs through the week of May 16. Fall Session is the week of Sept. 12 through the week of Nov. 1.

Each session offers weekly 3-hour classes, meeting for eight weeks.

Registration is open now and costs $250, which includes clay, firings, 24 hours of instruction and studio access.

Also on tap, is an Open Studio Class, Nov. 7 - Dec. 9, for those students who can work independently. The cost is $100, which covers clay, firings and studio access.

Some new and evolving programs include:

– The Artist Experience, which will launch in 2023;

–The Bray Incubator, which pilotsthis year, offering artist exchanges, educator professional development and social practice collaborations; and

–The Education Assistantship program, targeting those pursuing a career in ceramic arts and offering an emphasis on studio and nonprofit operations.

“There’s a lot happening,” said Seguin. “We’re slowly coming back, and 2022 is going to be a pilot year.

“We’re trying to be very flexible at this stage,” and see what works. “We’re trying to be very intentional. Our approach is to be slow and steady in building the education program so it will last.”

Also, coming soon will be more information about some exciting Bray partnerships with such high-profile artists as Theaster Gates, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Raven Halfmoon and organizations like the innovative Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild.

To get up-to-date news about classes and events, check the website, http://archiebray.org/, sign up for The Bray’s newsletter at http://archiebray.org/mailing-list.html, email education@archiebray.org or call 406-443-3502.

The Bray is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the enrichment of the ceramic arts, located at 2915 Country Club Ave. Galleries are free and open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0