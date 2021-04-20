 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plans set for Helena's Reverse Vigilante Day Parade
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Plans set for Helena's Reverse Vigilante Day Parade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prisoners make a jail break on a float in the 95th Vigilante Parade Friday

Prisoners make a jail break on a float in the 95th Vigilante Parade Friday on Last Chance Gulch.

 Thom Bridge

After being canceled last year for the first time since World War II, Helena Public Schools' Vigilante Day Parade will return next month with a twist. 

Instead of parading through downtown Helena, the floats will be stationary in the parking lots of both Capital High School and Helena High School to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Reverse Vigilante Day Parade is scheduled to begin at noon on May 7, and spectators can tour the floats at their own pace. 

“In a year that has been far from normal, it is great to see the Helena School District be able to still support the ongoing tradition of the Vigilante Parade!" Capital High School Principal Brett Zanto said in a news release Tuesday.  "I look forward to students learning more about Helena’s history in a fun and unique way!”

Established in 1924, the annual parade typically draws thousands of spectators downtown to see the floats created by local high school students in celebration of local and state history. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News