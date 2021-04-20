Plans set for Helena's Reverse Vigilante Day Parade

After being canceled last year for the first time since World War II, Helena Public Schools' Vigilante Day Parade will return next month with a twist.

Instead of parading through downtown Helena, the floats will be stationary in the parking lots of both Capital High School and Helena High School to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Reverse Vigilante Day Parade is scheduled to begin at noon on May 7, and spectators can tour the floats at their own pace.

“In a year that has been far from normal, it is great to see the Helena School District be able to still support the ongoing tradition of the Vigilante Parade!" Capital High School Principal Brett Zanto said in a news release Tuesday. "I look forward to students learning more about Helena’s history in a fun and unique way!”

Established in 1924, the annual parade typically draws thousands of spectators downtown to see the floats created by local high school students in celebration of local and state history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0