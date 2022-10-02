Plans for Helena boutique hotel still on track, developers say

The duo of Helena businesswomen planning to build a boutique hotel near the city's urban core said they are on track and "putting one foot in front of the other."

AshLy Tubbs and Karli Mosey are in the midst of developing The Bell, Helena's Boutique Hotel. They describe it as a 12-room luxury hotel with a mid-century modern aesthetic that could offer Helena-centric vacation packages and local small business-supplied amenities.

The development is set to occur on the former site of the long-shuttered Memorial Park Apartments at 40 E. Lyndale Ave.

The old apartments were demolished this summer with the help of $175,000 of the city's Railroad Urban Renewal District tax increment financing funds.

The land will remain under the ownership of Buck Rea, who purchased the property from his family in 2000 and ran it as the 35-unit Memorial Park Apartments before its closure in 2017 due to costly needed repairs.

In addition to the hotel, Mosey and Tubbs said they hope to bring in a second business to operate on the property.

A "For Lease" signs on the property meant to attract potential businesses has caused concern, Tubbs said in an interview Thursday.

"Since the signs have gone up, we've gotten a ton of questions," she said. "We are proceeding as planned."

Mosey said she is "really excited to be moving forward."

The pair said they are still navigating financial, design and city processes.

"It's a long process," Tubbs said.

The demolition was a big step.

"I've never been so happy to see dirt," Mosey said.

At the time the TIF funds were awarded by the Helena City Commission, Mayor Wilmot Collins expressed his enthusiasm for the project in a press release.

"I am thrilled the city had the opportunity to support the proposed project at the old Memorial Park Apartments property," Collins said in the press release. "The TIF funds are a tremendous resource for businesses in Helena. This is a significant project for the community and exactly the type of redevelopment we hope to use TIF funds for."