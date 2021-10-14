Plans announced for Western Legacy Center in Whitehall

They are now seeking donors and sponsors.

He said the center will open with 800 square feet of retail space and 3,000 square feet for for rodeo exhibits. He said it will then expand to 8,000 square feet.

“It’s a good project,” he said. “It’s good for Whitehall and good for Jefferson County.”

Linderman said the project has been in the works for nearly two years and that Jefferson County approached the rodeo association and asked them to join. He said the current Rodeo Wall of Fame will stay in Billings.

He said there are nearly 4,000 cars a day that drive by Whitehall on Interstate 90, and it is estimated about 50,000 people a year will stop at the Western Legacy Center. He said most of them will be tourists and the center’s job will be to teach them about rodeo, its legacy and Montana. A University of Montana report found that 11.1 million out-of-state visitors contributed nearly $3.15 billion in travel-related spending to Montana’s economy during 2020, which was down by about 12% from the previous year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The center will have hands-on displays and exhibits employing state-of-the-art technology. These are expected to include: