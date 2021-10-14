Plans announced for Western Legacy Center in Whitehall

Plans were announced Thursday for the Western Legacy Center, a tourism-based facility in Whitehall aimed at sparking the economy in Jefferson County, as well as celebrating Montana’s cowboy, cowgirl, Native American and rodeo heritage.
The center at 3 Whitehall Road is adjacent to Interstate 90 and is the creation of the Jefferson Local Development Corp., in conjunction with Jefferson County officials and the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, which will be housed within the building.
It will feature other historical themes including railroad, mining, mountain men, and Native American culture. It is expected to be open by May and tap into the tourist season. It will also include a retail area where local and statewide businesses can sell unique "Made in Montana" products onsite. It will include an e-commerce component to drive year-round sales and increase visitation.
Tom Harrington, project officer with Jefferson Local Development Corp., said organizers are in the process of forming a nonprofit board to oversee the facility, consisting of existing partners and community members.
Jay Linderman, executive director of the center and also affiliated with the Rodeo Hall of Fame, said he could feel the excitement for the new facility at Thursday’s announcement.
He said organizers are optimistic about receiving a $2 million Economic Development Administration grant, and a media group they have hired expects to raise another $1.5 million.
They are now seeking donors and sponsors.
He said the center will open with 800 square feet of retail space and 3,000 square feet for for rodeo exhibits. He said it will then expand to 8,000 square feet.
“It’s a good project,” he said. “It’s good for Whitehall and good for Jefferson County.”
Linderman said the project has been in the works for nearly two years and that Jefferson County approached the rodeo association and asked them to join. He said the current Rodeo Wall of Fame will stay in Billings.
He said there are nearly 4,000 cars a day that drive by Whitehall on Interstate 90, and it is estimated about 50,000 people a year will stop at the Western Legacy Center. He said most of them will be tourists and the center’s job will be to teach them about rodeo, its legacy and Montana. A University of Montana report found that 11.1 million out-of-state visitors contributed nearly $3.15 billion in travel-related spending to Montana’s economy during 2020, which was down by about 12% from the previous year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The center will have hands-on displays and exhibits employing state-of-the-art technology. These are expected to include:
• A mining exhibition with a "pan for gold" opportunity and simulators that let visitors "drive" mining equipment.
• Animated displays focused on Native American culture and Montana’s role in the evolution of the West.
• Integration of a 3-D Visual Center that features virtual participation in rodeo events.
Jefferson County Commissioner Leonard Wortman said in a news release the center will offer a "one of a kind visitor experience.”
“It’s the perfect time and place for an exciting, inclusive visitor experience that will showcase the dynamic appeal of the Treasure State,” he said.
Harrington said he was excited about the center.
“I think it’s a great project,” he said, adding it will be a benefit to the community and allow local entrepreneurs to capture high traffic from the interstate.
Linderman said the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center was approached about joining in the Whitehall endeavor, but did not participate.
Christy Stensland, its executive director, said a presentation was made to the board, but they decided to go with its plan for the Charles M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, where they now have an area set up.
She said that partnership was more favorable to the board’s vision.
The Cowboy Hall of Fame has been unsuccessful in finding a permanent location after failed attempts in Wolf Point and Big Timber. Efforts to set up shop in Big Timber were halted after five years of work and more than $800,000 invested.