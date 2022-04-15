Plans announced for Panera Bread to open in Helena

Panera Bread has signed a letter of intent to build a restaurant on the former site of the Capital Hill Mall in Helena, and if completed it will be the franchise’s fourth foray in Montana, a citizens group was told Thursday.

Members of Hometown Helena, a grass-roots group of residents, were given an update of construction on the 13-acre Capital Hill Town Center site sandwiched between 11th and Prospect avenues on the city’s east side.

The property, being developed by D&M Development, is the former site of the Capital Hill Mall, which was razed in 2019.

Helena resident Rick Hays, who said he was speaking for the developer, said retaining wall work is underway along Prospect Avenue. He said the north side will be a boulevard and sidewalk. He said the Prospect Avenue side will have sidewalks as well as nice landscaping.

He said Helena Sand and Gravel is doing a rough grade of Vandelay Avenue.

Hays said First Interstate Bank is nearing completion on the southeast corner and should open in early May. He said Opportunity Bank is building an office complex near Starbucks. He said it will be a three-story building that will house its training center, customer service center and support staff. He said completion is expected in the fall.

To the east of that will be Panera.

“They’ve signed a letter of intent and have indicated they would like to start construction in late fall or early spring,” Hays said.

Panera Bread did not respond to two emails seeking comment. They have restaurants in Billings, Kalispell and Missoula, according to the Panera website.

As of late 2021, Panera had 2,118 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the world’s largest fast casual restaurant companies. For more information, visit www.PaneraBread.com.

Hays said Benefis Health System's Helena Specialty Center will be on the south side of Panera and completed in late 2023, and he said Stockman Bank will build next to Taco Bell.

He noted that one of the many benefits of the project is that there have been a number of local contractors employed.

Bob Heberly, vice president/project manager at Dick Anderson Construction in Helena, said after the meeting that one space remains empty.

Built in 1965, the mall was once a sign of bustling business in Helena. Over time, more and more tenants left the mall, leaving only a few businesses remaining in the 2010s. Tenants at one time included Dillard's and J.C. Penney. The mall's final tenant, Lucky Lil's Casino, closed in early 2019.

After changing hands several times over the last few years, the property was purchased by D&M Development, a company headed by Dick Anderson Construction president Dick Anderson and vice president Mark Esponda.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.