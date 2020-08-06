Planning board endorses proposed Helena Valley zoning regulations

The Consolidated City and County Planning Board has recommended the approval of a set of proposed Helena Valley zoning regulations, which will be discussed at a Sept. 22 meeting of the Lewis and Clark County Commission.
The part-2 county-initiated zoning regulations were amended following lengthy public hearings, during which residents voiced numerous concerns over some of the proposed language.
The concerns raised were related to everything from the possibility of skyrocketing home prices and lot size restrictions to required conservation easements and waterfront setbacks.
Despite criticism over minimum lot sizes meant to control the density of future development throughout the public hearing process, a 10-acre minimum remains the proposal.
As housing costs within Lewis and Clark County continue to rise, some county residents said 10-acre parcels would quickly become financially out of reach for many. Others have argued that such restrictions would hamper their ability to make money when the time came to sell.
A recent amendment to the proposal did take into consideration the public's concerns about setbacks and buffers from bodies of water.
During the board's June 15 meeting on the matter, at least two owners of lakefront property on the shore of Hauser Lake expressed concern with water setbacks that would require development on such parcels to occur at least 100 feet behind the water line.
One of the men, Jason Merkel, said that is one of many instances in which the blanket regulations do not make sense.
"When you look at Hauser ... that shoreline hasn't changed in 109 years," Merkel said. "It seems like you got ahold of a tool and tried to apply it to every situation."
The comment underscores the concern that blanket regulations cannot apply to geography as vast and varied as the Helena Valley and surrounding areas.
The latest amendment has done away with those requirements.
"They will remain in full force and effect in the County's Subdivision Regulations and will therefore still capture all new development as may be applicable," according to staff notes on the proposed amendment. "Similarly, the County's Floodplain Regulations also remain in full force and effect (as they are a standalone set of regulations) and therefore any potential negative impact due to the removal of the waterbody setbacks will be de minimis."
Other amendments to the proposed zoning regulations are related to the process for applying for a conditional use permit, the timeline for seeking a variance, and the allowance of a zoning administrator to grant up to a 25% adjustment to some requirements, including setbacks and building height.
"This has been a long, thorough process," Lewis and Clark County Community Development and Planning Director Peter Italiano said in a news release sent out Thursday. "We’ve received lots of public comment, some really good feedback and we’ve listened closely. Many of the comments and concerns we heard are reflected in the draft regulations."
Due to COVID-19 and the need for physical distancing, the county commission's public hearings beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 will be at the Best Western Great Northern Hotel Conference Center. The county commissioners may elect to hold an additional hearing on Sept. 23 if needed. The public may also participate virtually at https://zoom.us/j/5669454978.
"From the beginning, the goal of the 2015 updated Growth Policy for the Helena Valley Planning Area was to develop a growth management plan that meets the needs and goals of the citizens of the Helena Valley," Lewis and Clark County Community Development Senior Planner Greg McNally said in the news release. "The plan is action-oriented and the proposed zoning regulations are just one tool to facilitate growth in a coordinated, comprehensive manner."
The draft regulations, including the proposed amendments and a map, along with other information from the previous meetings can be found at www.lccountymt.gov/cdp/zoning.html.
“In my six years on the Commission, I have listened to hundreds of County residents ask to have their neighborhoods zoned,” Lewis and Clark County Commission Chair Susan Good Geise stated in the news release. “People fear the loss of their rural settings, the scarcity of water in the valley, or the potential for their home values to be diminished. Zoning will provide predictability for long-time homeowners, buyers and developers alike.”
