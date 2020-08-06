Planning board endorses proposed Helena Valley zoning regulations

One of the men, Jason Merkel, said that is one of many instances in which the blanket regulations do not make sense.

"When you look at Hauser ... that shoreline hasn't changed in 109 years," Merkel said. "It seems like you got ahold of a tool and tried to apply it to every situation."

The comment underscores the concern that blanket regulations cannot apply to geography as vast and varied as the Helena Valley and surrounding areas.

The latest amendment has done away with those requirements.

"They will remain in full force and effect in the County's Subdivision Regulations and will therefore still capture all new development as may be applicable," according to staff notes on the proposed amendment. "Similarly, the County's Floodplain Regulations also remain in full force and effect (as they are a standalone set of regulations) and therefore any potential negative impact due to the removal of the waterbody setbacks will be de minimis."

Other amendments to the proposed zoning regulations are related to the process for applying for a conditional use permit, the timeline for seeking a variance, and the allowance of a zoning administrator to grant up to a 25% adjustment to some requirements, including setbacks and building height.