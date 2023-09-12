Downtown Helena visitors, businesses and residents are asked to be aware about a construction project expected to begin Wednesday at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch.

Abraham II Construction Services will be working with the Placer Condominium Association, Dowling Architects and Stahly Engineering to revitalize the Placer Building’s interior atrium balconies and handrailing.

With the aid of a tower crane, construction is expected to last into early December, officials with Abraham II Construction Services said.

During this time, areas beneath the tower crane will be cordoned for safety, and the Jackson Street crosswalk will have limited accessibility.

The presence of a tower crane can be distractive and pedestrians and drivers are asked to take extra precaution with one another near the construction site, officials with Abraham said Tuesday.