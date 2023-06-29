Elemental (PG)

At the Cinemark

Grade: B

Who would survive an inter-elemental showdown between fire and water?

Would the flame vaporize the water and send it steaming into space?

Or would the water douse the flame?

Or, miracle of miracle, could water and fire extinguish their differences and find love?

That’s the metaphor percolating at the heart of Pixar’s new film, “Elemental.”

We enter Element City, a universe of four “neighborhoods:” earth, air, fire and water.

Painful puns abound as we meet the beautiful flame Ember, daughter of Cinder, who works in the family business, The Fireplace, located in Firetown. (Enough, Pixar!)

Ember’s fire-y temper makes her a temperamental store manager. During one of her fits, she breaks a water pipe, flooding the place.

Enter our second key element, water, in the person of Wade Ripple, city inspector threating to remove the store’s license for code violations.

The tsunami of metaphors gets “Elemental” off to an uninspiring start.

The story deepens when sparks fly and tears fall between Ember and Wade.

Wade proposes. Ember declines - because fire and water don’t mix.

Cue John Lennon moment when we imagine the world will be as one. Fire and Water hold hands and they dance! No steaming, no dousing. So charming. So simplistic.

The Pixar writers spin a simple love story, but the script overflows with allusions to our polarizing cultural wars.

It’s a short leap from the tension between fire and water to interracial marriage and to inter-faith marriage. Ember’s family members are treated as unwelcome immigrants.

The parent’s resistance to their fiery daughter marrying a lowly water man smacks of discrimination by class and race. Lurking behind all these issues are issues of gender: beauty loves a less attractive beast.

What would mom and dad say if Ember loved another lady flame? The script doesn’t directly ask that question, but the open-ended metaphors invite us to consider all stereotypes.

When any minority is marginalized, all minorities are at risk.

The movie’s director Peter Sohn is the son of Korean immigrants. He lends an Eastern Buddhist ambiance to the script, suggesting a path to spiritual oneness to resolve conflict.

While touching on powerful themes, the story stays light. The happy ending lacks Pixar’s usual multi-layered nuance.

“Elemental” simultaneously suggests some of the deepest cultural and religious themes of all Pixar films, but ultimately stays on the surface, without the deep dive young viewers deserve. Sohn admits he started dark, but ultimately chose to focus on the positive. The writers needed sharper pencils.

Pixar settled for pithy puns instead of diving into the intercultural, interracial and intersectional waters where the film was conceived.