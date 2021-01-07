Piskolich gets to work as county's second justice of the peace

Piskolich said that as he settles into the position, he would like to explore more ways to make the courts more efficient through technology. Since the county's Full Court system could not assign him cases until his start date of Jan. 4, Piskolich said Swingley got "hammered" with tickets from the New Year's Day weekend.

"My last several working years were in an almost entirely paperless environment," Piskolich said. "That's challenging in the law and courts, but finding little things here and there can add up."

Piskolich said he also wants to explore what kinds of partnerships the court can develop with entities like the Fort Harrison VA or the Helena Indian Alliance. According to Piskolich, when treatment resources can be targeted to specific characteristics of clientele, it tends to be more relevant to the client and thus more effective.

Piskolich's primary goals are to work alongside Judge Swingley to make sure county residents have ready access to timely and fair resolutions of their legal needs.

"I'd also like to work with the Sheriff's Office and Court Services Division to ensure we're doing all we can to keep the community safe, make crime victims whole and reserve our jail beds for those who pose the greatest risks to our community," he said.