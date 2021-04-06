 Skip to main content
Pinwheels for Prevention: Montana Capitol event raises awareness for child abuse prevention
More than 1,000 bright blue pinwheels were placed around the State Capitol on Tuesday in honor of Strengthening Families Month in April.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana Vice President of External Affairs John Doran were joined by various organization representatives Tuesday for the Pinwheels for Prevention event.

The Montana Children’s Trust Fund also accepted a $10,000 sponsorship from BCBSMT to help raise awareness about the prevention of child abuse and neglect across the state. 

Meier said everyone in the community plays a role is raising children and strengthening families.

“It’s vital that we work together to raise awareness about the resources that are available in Montana to strengthen families and keep children safe,” he said. “I appreciate the support from Blue Cross Blue Shield, and all those across the state who are raising awareness about the prevention of child abuse and neglect.”

Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier

The funds from BCBSMT will be used to distribute an additional 4,300 blue pinwheels throughout Montana. They represent efforts to ensure the healthy development of children nationwide, while recognizing that child development is a building block for community and economic development.

Organizations in Montana are encouraged to contact MTCTF to request materials and plant Pinwheels for Prevention in their communities.

MTCTF is also asking Montanans to participate in the Go Blue Challenge from the comfort of their homes. Visit the MTCTF Facebook page @mtchildrenstrustfund to find the Go Blue Challenge post. Wear blue anytime in April, copy the post and share your photo, and challenge friends to do the same to show support for Montana families and child abuse prevention.

MTCTF raises awareness in communities statewide.

“Strengthening Families Month activities are something everyone can participate in to show support of children and families,” said Melissa Lavinder of the MTCTF. 

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, left, places a pinwheel in the ground

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, left, places a pinwheel in the ground outside the State Capitol on Tuesday for the Pinwheels for Prevention event. Over 1,000 bright blue pinwheels were placed in honor of Strengthening Families Month in April.

The complete list of participating communities thus far includes Anaconda, Billings, Butte, Deer Lodge, Dillon, East Helena, Glendive, Great Falls, Havre, Hamilton, Hardin, Helena, Kalispell, Lewistown, Libby, Miles City, Missoula, Red Lodge and Superior.

This is the seventh year that Blue Cross Blue Shield has sponsored Strengthening Families Month and MTCTF.

“Children are our future, and we want to ensure they grow up in safe, stable, loving environments and relationships,” Doran said. “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is honored to continue its support of the Children’s Trust Fund and its efforts to strengthen families across our state.”

