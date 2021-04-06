Pinwheels for Prevention: Montana Capitol event raises awareness for child abuse prevention

More than 1,000 bright blue pinwheels were placed around the State Capitol on Tuesday in honor of Strengthening Families Month in April.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana Vice President of External Affairs John Doran were joined by various organization representatives Tuesday for the Pinwheels for Prevention event.

The Montana Children’s Trust Fund also accepted a $10,000 sponsorship from BCBSMT to help raise awareness about the prevention of child abuse and neglect across the state.

Meier said everyone in the community plays a role is raising children and strengthening families.

“It’s vital that we work together to raise awareness about the resources that are available in Montana to strengthen families and keep children safe,” he said. “I appreciate the support from Blue Cross Blue Shield, and all those across the state who are raising awareness about the prevention of child abuse and neglect.”

