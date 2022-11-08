Pickup truck being warmed up is stolen, police say

A person warming their vehicle up to take the edge off the freezing November chill had it stolen early Monday, Helena police said.

An officer responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 1700 block of 11th Avenue to a report of a stolen pickup truck. The person said that due to the weather they had started their vehicle to warm it up and left it unattended.

Someone then stole the pickup truck, there are no are no suspects, police said.

Temperatures were reportedly in the teens early Monday.

“It is one of those winter safety tips; if you are going to warm up your vehicle, and it’s not a remote start that secures the vehicle, don’t leave it unattended,” Helena police Capt. Randy Ranalli said.

The Helena Police Department responded to 94 calls for service Monday. Those included 18 animal-related calls, 20 motor vehicle crashes, 3 disorderly/disturbance calls, 4 suspicious incidents, 3 thefts, 2 trespass and 11 welfare checks.