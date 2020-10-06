 Skip to main content
Photos: VA hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic for veterans
The Montana VA Health Care System hosted its annual flu shot clinic for veterans Tuesday at its Fort Harrison campus. By about 4:30 p.m., at least 680 vaccines had been administered at the drive-thru event and more were being provided. Veterans can also receive flu shots every Monday and Wednesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. outside of the Emergency Room entrance on the campus at 3687 Veterans Drive.

