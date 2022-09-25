Photos: Let Freedom Ring concert in the Helena Valley

INDEPENDENT RECORD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The estate and the wife of a medical doctor who was struck and killed by a construction truck in Helena last year is suing the city and two contractors.
The adult children of two longtime local physicians have returned to Helena with an M.D. behind their names.
Sheriff warns of epidemic of meth headed toward Montana.
Starting Oct. 6, Alaska Airlines is transitioning from the Q400 prop to the Embraer 175 jet on its Seattle flight from Helena Regional Airport.
A Helena man who shot at law enforcement outside his home last year was sentenced Monday to 42 years behind bars.
Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over a recreation management plan for the Scratchgravel Hills Special Recreation Management Area northwest of Helena.
Jory Jerae Songer was served his arrest documents Monday at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, where he was already in custody from a previous incident.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana was awarded the contract to be the third-party administrator for medical benefits and claims administration for the state of Montana Benefit Plan.
A former Broadwater County commissioner has amended an earlier complaint in her lawsuit against the state, saying state and county officials showed bad faith and malicious prosecution when they continued to pursue charges against her despite a deferred prosecution agreement.
Dr. Brian Barrett stepped into his role as principal of the private Catholic school on July 1.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.