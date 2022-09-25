 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Let Freedom Ring concert in the Helena Valley

Free Let Freedom Ring concert returns to Helena Valley

MUSIC, FAMILY FUN, FOOD AND FIREWORKS

The third annual Let Freedom Ring concert sponsored by several Helena-area businesses and other donors was held Saturday evening in a Helena Valley field off East Loren Road. This year's free event featured live music by Insufficient Funds, The Kelly Hughes Band and Three-Eyed Jack, along with food vendors, informational booths, children's activities and fireworks. "There Is More That Unites Us Than Divides Us," event organizers posted on social media. "This has been our slogan since the beginning. And this is what we truly believe. We started this concert as a way to bring people together. To create a FREE event for people to come and enjoy being around others and to celebrate their freedom."

 Nolan Lister
