 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Four-legged fun at the pool
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Photos: Four-legged fun at the pool

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There was some four-legged fun Sunday at the Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool's Dog Swim Day, also known as Paws in the Pool 2021. People could let their pets have a dip in the Last Chance Splash Pool and make new friends. The waterpark closed to the public for the season on Saturday, so dogs had the run of the pool on Sunday afternoon. Donations were taken for entry. 

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain Evacuates Afghans from Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News