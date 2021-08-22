There was some four-legged fun Sunday at the Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool's Dog Swim Day, also known as Paws in the Pool 2021. People could let their pets have a dip in the Last Chance Splash Pool and make new friends. The waterpark closed to the public for the season on Saturday, so dogs had the run of the pool on Sunday afternoon. Donations were taken for entry.
Photos: Four-legged fun at the pool
