 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Two moose take a stroll through Helena fairgrounds
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Photo: Two moose take a stroll through Helena fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo: Why did the moose cross the road?

A cow and calf moose cross Horseshoe Bend Road on Tuesday morning as they exit the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, people should not approach wild animals. People can help avoid conflicts with wild animals by staying a safe distance away, keeping dogs under control and remaining alert to avoid surprises. 
0 comments
5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered ferrets get boost with 21 births at zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News