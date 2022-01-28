 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Students study the trades on Shodair construction site

Shodair construction site

Dick Anderson Construction's Shodair's Project Manager Riley Ford takes Capital High School students on tour of the construction site Friday afternoon. CHS industrial technology, carpentry and welding teacher Tom Kain arranged the tour with Dick Anderson Construction and Shodair as a way to expose students to different career opportunities in the construction field. Shodair's $66 million expansion project includes the demolition of old buildings and the construction of a new building. It is expected to be completed by December. 
