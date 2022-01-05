 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: St. Peter's first baby of 2022

St. Peter's Health's first baby of 2022, Cooper, was born to parents Jessica and Chad Allen of Helena at 8:10 a.m. Monday. Cooper was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 21 inches long. There were 698 babies born at St. Peter's in 2021.
