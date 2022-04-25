 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Red Cross of Montana delivers nearly 1,200 items to Fort Harrison

Red Cross of Montana

Red Cross of Montana delivered more than 1,200 items to the Fort Harrison VA on Monday to help support local veteran communities. Sara Cease-Ganieany, center, and Sue Hawthorne, volunteers with the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces, unload boxes in this photo. Items such as sweatshirts, sweatpants and shoes will be directed toward VA programs that support veterans experiencing homelessness while items including art supplies and vegetable and flower seeds will be used in the VA’s recreational therapy programs.
