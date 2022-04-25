Photo: Red Cross of Montana delivers more than 1,200 items to Fort Harrison

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 44-year-old Helena man is facing felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault of children and tampering with or fabricating evidence.
A 72-year-old Helena man who was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting children was sentenced Tuesday to 225 years in prison.
The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has donated $25 million to the Montana Historical Society for the construction of the new $81 million Montana Heritage Center in Helena.
A 27-year-old Great Falls man has died from the injuries he suffered in a rollover crash last week near Helena.
The city of Helena announced the hiring of two key positions, city attorney and community development director, during its administrative meet…
Some cut willows and discarded Christmas trees are getting new life and helping some Lake Helena homeowners keep their property from slipping away.
A detour has been completed around the Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue intersection as part of the $9.6 million Lincoln Road – Montana I-15 project.
A third-party review of the Helena Fire Department further illustrated the city's need for a third fire station.
With a little help from Sen. Jon Tester in the form of $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, a band of local ranchers intends to rustle …
Lewis and Clark Public Health is contracting with a Missoula-based psychotherapist to provide "secondary trauma resiliency skills training" fo…
