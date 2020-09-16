 Skip to main content
Photo: New mural brands block near railroad district as 'The Railyard'
Photo: New mural brands block near railroad district as 'The Railyard'

New mural brands block near railroad district as 'The Railyard'

Iowa artist Nancy Bennett of Walldogs Muralists is painting the mural near the entrance of the new Farmers State Bank building at the corner of Montana Avenue and Last Chance Gulch in Helena. The mural is intended to brand the block as "The Railyard," an homage to the neighboring railroad district. Walldogs Muralists is a global group of sign painters and mural artists who also restored the Eddie's Bakery ghost sign on the Iron Front building in 2012 and the Palmquist Electric ghost sign in 2017. 
