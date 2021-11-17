 Skip to main content
Photo: Nearly 200 turn out for Helena cash-for-vaccine clinic

Uriah Birchmier receives $50 in exchange for getting his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday during a cash-for-vaccine clinic at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena. Almost 200 of the 500 available slots were filled at the one-day clinic, which was funded by a donation from Mountain Health Co-Op and two other private donors through the St. Peter's Health Foundation.
