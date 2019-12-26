{{featured_button_text}}
Photo: Hockey at Memorial Park

A group of boys play a game of hockey Thursday at Helena's Memorial Park ice rink, which opened this week. The rink's operating hours vary, but the schedule for the 2019-2020 season can be found on the Memorial Park Warming House and Ice Rink Facebook page. For more information, call the ice rink at 443-8774. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments