A group of boys play a game of hockey Thursday at Helena's Memorial Park ice rink, which opened this week. The rink's operating hours vary, but the schedule for the 2019-2020 season can be found on the Memorial Park Warming House and Ice Rink Facebook page. For more information, call the ice rink at 443-8774.
