Little Shell flag

FLAG FLIES AT STATE CAPITOL

Gov. Steve Bullock helps raise the flag of the Little Shell Band of Chippewa Cree Indians Friday at the state Capitol building. The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to federally recognize the Montana tribe, sending the measure along for presidential approval. The flag was to fly above the Capitol building for the next 24 hours. 

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com
