Photo: Gianforte helps kick off Girl Scout Cookie sales season

An 18-year-old Helena man has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a 15-year-old girl and two counts of sex…
Editor's note: The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says Emelie Maher was located by the Helena Police Department and returned home.
It’s Tuesday night and Greg Gianforte is busy in the kitchen. It’s not unusual to find the Republican governor behind the stove cooking wild game, chopping up vegetables or making homemade pesto.
Overnight camping at the Log Gulch Campground at Holter Lake will be closed this summer due to staffing shortages, Bureau of Land Management o…
Despite growing pressure from a vocal contingent of constituents, the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners remains hesitant to…
Broadwater County Attorney and Montana Army National Guard member Cory Swanson has been deployed, and Lewis and Clark and Gallatin counties ha…
A 17-year-old boy from the Wolf Creek area has been reported missing and is believed to be trying to get to Minnesota, officials with the Lewi…
A man who has been convicted of robbery and failing to register as a sexual or violent offender was reported as a walkaway from the Helena Pre…
The city of Helena recently started a “Snow Busters” program that matches volunteers with residents who are unable to shovel snow or pay for s…
A 22-year-old Carroll College student severely injured when her vehicle rolled over in December continues her recovery at St. Luke’s Medical C…
