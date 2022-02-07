 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Photo: Gianforte helps kick off Girl Scout Cookie sales season

  • 0
Photo: Governor orders Girl Scout Cookies

Gov. Greg Gianforte helped kick off Montana's Girl Scout Cookie sales season Monday afternoon in the State Capitol with his order of a box of Girl Scout S'mores, two boxes of Samoas and two boxes of Adventurefuls, a new brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Girl Scouts throughout the state are taking pre-orders until Feb. 20 and cookies will be delivered in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout through April 17, and booth sales will be held March 25-April 17. All revenue earned from cookie sales, after paying the baker, stays with the local troops and council. Visit www.gsmw.org for more information.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

It’s Tuesday night and Greg Gianforte is busy in the kitchen. It’s not unusual to find the Republican governor behind the stove cooking wild game, chopping up vegetables or making homemade pesto.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News