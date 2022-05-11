Photo: Former NATO commander Wesley Clark visits Helena school

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of forcefully raping an individual Tuesday night at a home on Washington Street.
The Helena City Commission denied a conditional use permit to Windbag Saloon owner Matt Schmechel to operate a casino next door to his popular…
After two years of COVID-19 disruptions, the Vigilante Day Parade returned to downtown Helena Friday with 75 floats built by local high school students.
Robert Michael Arellano of Helena was sentenced Tuesday morning to 110 years in Montana State Prison for sexually abusing a minor for a more than 18-month span.
Helena Public Schools will provide a $15,000 retirement incentive to 29 of its highest-paid teachers as the school district faces a projected …
Helena native and filmmaker Bryan Ferriter returned to the Helena High School classroom this week to share his expertise with students of Geoff Proctor's college literature class.
After projecting a multimillion dollar general fund budget shortfall for each of the next five school years, Helena Public Schools officials are continuing to look for ways to cut costs.
A missing endangered person advisory for a 36-year-old man last seen Thursday night near Walmart in Helena has been canceled.
Helena-area high school students are busy putting the final touches on their floats in preparation for the 98th Annual Vigilante Day Parade on Friday.
A pre-trial meeting was delayed Monday until Aug. 4 for two East Helena brothers facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection u…
