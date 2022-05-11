 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Photo: Former NATO commander Wesley Clark visits Helena school

  • 0
Former NATO commander Wesley Clark visits Helena school

Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Wesley Clark, center, poses for photos with Helena's Project for Alternative Learning students and faculty Wednesday morning. Students and faculty, from left, Asa Drake, Trenton Houde, Principal Matt Carey (back row), Charles McLaren (behind Clark), True Hooft, and Kaleb Dullum got to meet the former presidential candidate and ask him questions. Student Tucker Anderson is not pictured. PAL faculty member Ryan Cooney, bottom right, said Clark was in Helena for a breakfast fundraiser for the World Affairs Council before making a stop at the school.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News