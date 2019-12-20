CRITTENTON'S CHRISTMAS BABY STORE
Cheyenne Petersen is excited and thankful for the opportunity to select gifts for her children Roy, left, and Grace on Friday at Florence Crittenton's Christmas Baby Store. The items in the store were purchased from wish lists placed on giving trees at businesses around town. “The generosity of the Helena and surrounding communities never ceases to amaze us, and this project is no different," Florence Crittenton's Executive Director Carrie Krepps said in a statement. "Our Santa’s Helpers and Giving Tree participants truly make the Holiday Season magical for our young families that are working so hard to build a bright future. This generosity is allowing these families to build new traditions and will bring so much joy to the little ones in our care. We are beyond grateful for the community’s continued support!”
