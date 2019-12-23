{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol Menorah lighting kicks off Hanukkah

Rabbi Chaim Bruk, holding Chana Laya Bruk, lights a menorah Monday in the State Capitol Rotunda. The annual menorah lighting ceremony kicks off the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which started Sunday evening and ends Dec. 30. The ceremony also included a few short speeches, along with Hanukkah treats and songs. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments