Rabbi Chaim Bruk, holding Chana Laya Bruk, lights a menorah Monday in the State Capitol Rotunda. The annual menorah lighting ceremony kicks off the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which started Sunday evening and ends Dec. 30. The ceremony also included a few short speeches, along with Hanukkah treats and songs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.