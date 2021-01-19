Phase 1B begins in Lewis and Clark Co. as residents 70 and older are vaccinated

She said her work brings her face to face with the impact COVID-19 has had on the community, but also it is personal for her. Emerson's aunt has cancer and has not been able to see her family for months.

"We're just trying to get families back together," Emerson said.

Three seniors in Carroll College's nursing program volunteered for the day's event after a professor put out the call.

The nursing students, Christine Connolly and sisters Lincy and Susmitha Helping, put together the packets of paperwork filled out by patients, and they helped keep the area sanitized by wiping down surfaces and clipboards.

"We want to see a lot of people getting this vaccine," Susmitha Helping said. "Even if it's just putting labels on things, it helps."

Lincy Helping agreed, adding that the volunteer work offered a unique educational opportunity.

"It's also important for our careers, seeing an effort like this from start to finish," she said. "But it's just exciting to see so many people getting the vaccine. It brings a lot of hope to a lot of people."