Phase 1B begins in Lewis and Clark Co. as residents 70 and older are vaccinated

Phase 1B of Lewis and Clark County's COVID-19 vaccination plan kicked off Tuesday afternoon as hundreds of residents age 70 and older were inoculated.
Public health officials expected to put a first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the arms of 900 county residents in about 10 hours over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.
County resident Debby Byars said she arrived at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds about 45 minutes ahead of the start of Tuesday's vaccination clinic and was surprised to find 40 or so cars already queued up. Byars said she did not mind waiting.
"I'm excited to finally get that shot in my arm and start getting back to normal," she said. "It just makes me feel better to finally feel safer."
Nearly 50 volunteers from St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center, Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disasters and Carroll College's nursing program provided staffing for the two-day event.
"These are really great people taking time out of their lives to come support this community," said St. Peter's Health Pharmacy Clinical Manager Tom Richardson, who has helped to oversee the vaccination efforts at these drive-thru clinics. "They want to be a part of the solution."
Riki Emerson has been a registered nurse for about two years and currently works on St. Peter's COVID-19 floor. Although she worked a full shift Monday night and her birthday was Tuesday, Emerson volunteered to spend the day administering shots to her neighbors.
She said her work brings her face to face with the impact COVID-19 has had on the community, but also it is personal for her. Emerson's aunt has cancer and has not been able to see her family for months.
"We're just trying to get families back together," Emerson said.
Three seniors in Carroll College's nursing program volunteered for the day's event after a professor put out the call.
The nursing students, Christine Connolly and sisters Lincy and Susmitha Helping, put together the packets of paperwork filled out by patients, and they helped keep the area sanitized by wiping down surfaces and clipboards.
"We want to see a lot of people getting this vaccine," Susmitha Helping said. "Even if it's just putting labels on things, it helps."
Lincy Helping agreed, adding that the volunteer work offered a unique educational opportunity.
"It's also important for our careers, seeing an effort like this from start to finish," she said. "But it's just exciting to see so many people getting the vaccine. It brings a lot of hope to a lot of people."
Gov. Greg Gianforte took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to announce that with more than 9,400 Montanans fully immunized, the state is "a national leader in vaccine administration."
"Thanks to the diligence of our local health care workers, Montana is moving into Phase 1B of our vaccine distribution plan," Gianforte tweeted.
Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann applauded the collaborative effort the county has put forth.
"We have quite a partnership right now with PureView Health Center, St. Peter's Health and the many other organizations involved," Niemann said. "And an excellent location for these clinics."
She said vaccine supply is beginning to arrive more regularly and she is optimistic Lewis and Clark Public Health can begin scheduling more vaccination clinics.