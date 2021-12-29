Petty named interim Helena police chief as Hagen steps down

Brett Petty was recently promoted from the rank of captain to assistant chief of the Helena Police Department and will become interim chief beginning Thursday, Dec. 30.

The selection of Petty as interim chief comes as current Police Chief Steve Hagen retires from a 30-year law enforcement career. Hagen's retirement was delayed more than a month following the death of Assistant Chief Curt Stinson in October.

While the selection of an interim chief is made by the city manager, Hagen said Petty's appointment falls in line with the department's chain of command and that he would make the same choice.

"Brett has a great working relationship with the community," Hagen said, citing Petty's work as a school resource officer and his community ties, such as coaching his children's youth sports teams and leading the department's Citizens Police Academy.

Petty was presented a Life Saving Award by the department in August after saving the life of a woman choking on her chicken and potatoes in Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.

"Brett has always been a person and an officer you would expect to step up and help anyone in need, because that is his character," Hagen said in an email in August regarding Petty's diner heroics.

In an interview Tuesday, City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk thanked Hagen for extending his service to the community.

Between Hagen and Stinson, the police force will have lost a combined nearly 60 years of departmental knowledge, but Harlow-Schalk said Petty will offer some continuity in leadership thanks to his years on the force.

"Brett has been a part of the department for a long time," she said. "Having not only his experience but also his leadership will be a great help."

City spokesman Jacob Garcin said the recruitment process for a new police chief has yet to begin, but with the department under the supervision of Petty and the city facing two more department head departures in the near future, recruitment for Helena's top cop will not start until about early spring.

Helena's Community Development Director Sharon Haugen is retiring at year's end and the city's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo is stepping down in the spring.

Harlow-Schalk said with the city looking to move forward on multiple major developments in the near future, she will prioritize filling Haugen's position.

"It may be that we bring back staff who have already retired to at least help level us out," she said.

The city made a similar move after promoting its engineer Ryan Leland to public works director.

As with the recent fire chief recruitment, she said the city will accept applications from inside and outside the city for the police chief position.

"The opportunity should be made available to those who qualify, but we also have exceptional candidates within the department who should also apply," Harlow-Schalk said.

The city manager is responsible for the hiring of department heads such as the police chief.

Harlow-Schalk said community members, such as representatives of local nonprofits and partner agencies, mutual aid organizations and Helena Citizens' Council representatives will all be involved in the interviews for the city's next chief of police.

During Hagen's tenure, HPD began implementing more comprehensive mental health procedures for both officers and civilians.

The force also started a transition to using hybrid vehicles, which use a combination of electric energy and fossil fuels. Two were initially purchased, and Hagen said all future HPD vehicles will be hybrid.

Hagen also spearheaded the overhaul of department's computer report management system and dispatch computer system.

"That process has begun, trying to update a 20-year-old computer system," he said.

He said he feels he has been a good steward of HPD over the years, leaving intact what he called an "outstanding relationship" with the Helena community.

"We have received extraordinary community support from almost the entire community," he said, citing the city commission-requested discussions held over the summer regarding police policies and procedures.

As for Hagen's immediate future, he said he plans to spend more time with his wife of 33 years.

He said he will also spend more time fishing.

"That's where I'm going to be Monday morning, standing on some ice somewhere fishing," he said.

Petty could not be reached for comment in time for this story.

