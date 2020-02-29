Pet of the Week:

Let me guess. You sing in the car. Loudly. Off-key. And did I mention loudly?
Or you snore, or talk in your sleep, or like to practice your bagpipe playing. Well, that might make a lesser dog than I, Bruno, have second thoughts about coming to live with you and love you, but not me.
That's because my heart is so enormous and my potential for devotion is practically bottomless. I love to snuggle the day away, or go for hikes and explore. I will always be on board with whatever you want to do, and I will never disagree with what you think sounds good for dinner. Tell me that's not a relationship made in heaven.
Tell me you're not frantically reading these words, thinking, "I must find out how to adopt this dog right this very minute!" Calm down, off-key-singing person. I have all the information you need to adopt me, or share me with some other bagpipe-playing human who needs me in their life.
I will be at PetSmart, 3341 N. Montana Ave., with some of my awesome dog friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Come down and meet us. I can promise you will fall in love.