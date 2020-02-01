Pet of the Week: TT is looking for fun and adventure. Meet him Saturday at Bob Wards

TT is the sweetest medium-sized Shepherd mix you will ever meet! This 1-year-old boy came into the shelter as a stray, and he has captured the heart of every person he has met, but he just hasn't seemed to have found that right forever fit.

TT is your classic puppy boy who loves to bounce and play, but also loves a good snuggle. If you are interested in a smart boy who is ready to learn, this guy is absolutely for you. Just strap on that treat pouch and TT will learn every trick in the book.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

At 1 year old, TT is a vibrant boy looking for adventure and fun -- he is hoping to find a family who can match his energy and desire to explore. Whether it's fetch in the backyard, hikes in the wilderness, or that new training class -- TT is ready to try it.

TT is hoping to find the perfect family to call his own this weekend. He will be meeting and greeting prospective families at Bob Wards, 3323 Dredge Drive, Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. TT's ideal home with be fun and adventurous.

He would prefer not to share his home with small dogs or kitties, but he wouldn't mind being around the right large dog or kid. If you are wondering if TT might be a good fit for you, call the shelter at 406-442-1660 or come down and meet him at Bob Wards on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0