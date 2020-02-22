Pet of the Week: Sweet Stanley wants to be your new best friend

You won't find a cat more well-mannered than Stanley. This adorably sweet gentleman hopes today will be the day he finds his forever human -- maybe that forever human is you.

Found living outside of Cinemark Theaters, Stanley made his way to the shelter for some much needed TLC. He was skin and bones, and a vet visit showed that his time outside had left him malnourished. Stanley has spent the past couple of weeks recovering in a warm bed, getting snuggles from anyone who offers them. Now that he's back to his normal self, he is meeting whoever he can in the hopes that someone will give him the home he so deserves.

Stanley's time spent outside Cinemark has fueled his desire to watch as many movies as he can get his paws on; he dreams of a human who will snuggle up on the couch with him and watch all sorts of movies and TV shows (he would love to watch lots of comedies and dramas). He's a mellow guy who gets along with most anybody, and he promises to be your best friend if you only take him home.

Stanley will be hanging out at Sole Sisters, 327 N. Last Chance Gulch, Saturday between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. so be sure to stop by and hang out with Mr. Stanley.

