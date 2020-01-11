Do you like naps and Netflix? Then, boy, does the Lewis & Clark Humane Society have a friend for you! Rudolph is this week's Pet of the Week, and he is a very nice cuddly 3 year-old kitty looking for his forever snuggle buddy. All sweet Rudolph really needs in life is a little bit of love and a cozy place to snooze. He doesn't even mind having other kitty friends because he's pretty darn laid back.
If want to a friend to just hang out with while you read, watch TV, do puzzles, or just hang around, then Rudolph is your guy. He's just a mellow dude who is happy to be where you are.
Want to get to know Mr. Rudolph? He'll be the star of the show at Cats on Mats on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at Gentle Healing Center, 513 Saddle Drive. He can't promise he'll participate in the exercise portion of the day, but he'll certainly lie there and watch.
Come down to Gentle Healing Center on Saturday for Cats on Mats to meet the most laid back guy in town.
