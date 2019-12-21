Ruby has been waiting for six long months to find her forever home. Every day she wakes up happy and ready to go – she is hopeful that today will be the day. We’ve learned so much about Ruby over the last six months, but she still surprises us every day.
Recently we took Ruby to Home2 Suites for a Paw-Jama Party (an overnight stay in a fancy hotel room), and she had the best time ever. We thought we knew exactly what Ruby would do when she arrived in her hotel room. We thought she’d be bouncing off the walls, running from bed to bed -- we were prepared for this high energy gal to keep us up all night.
We were wrong!
Ruby is just about the perfect dog. When we got to the room Ruby immediately put her pajamas on, grabbed her chew toy and settled right into her bed. After telling her she was allowed, she hopped up on the bed to get snuggles and give kisses. We enjoyed reading some puppy magazines and watching a Christmas movie. Right before bed, we went for an easy walk around the property, said “goodnight” to all the Home2 staff. Once we were back in the room she grabbed her stuffy and curled up on her bed, she was asleep in seconds.
We were so sure that Ruby would be bouncing off the walls with energy because that is how she is in the shelter, but really she’s just a down-to-earth girl. Of course, Ruby still likes to get out her energy so if you are looking for a companion to explore Montana during the day, but sleep the night away, you have found her!
Ruby will be hanging out at the shelter, 2112 E. Custer Ave., from noon-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, so hurry down to meet her. Staff will be at Home2 Suites, 3325 N. Sanders St. on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. talking about the Paw-Jama Party Program and how you can become a dog foster.
