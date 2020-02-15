Pet of the Week: Roscoe enjoys going on outdoor adventures, cuddling

Love is in the air and Roscoe is hoping the wind will blow his direction today. Roscoe has been wishing and waiting at the shelter for three months now, and while he has grown so much in confidence in his time here, Roscoe is ready to take his next step and find his forever home

This 2-year-old lanky, lover boy can be a bit boisterous in his kennel, but he is really just trying his hand a flirting to get your attention. While flirting might not be Roscoe’s strong suit, he makes up for it in being the best cuddler you’ll ever meet. Sure he weighs 75 pounds, but he assures you he is a lap dog. Roscoe loves going on adventures in the Montana wilderness, but he is also happy to cuddle up on the couch to watch movie marathons too. Harry Paw-ter anyone?

Roscoe is happy to share his home with another fun-loving dog like himself, but unfortunately he doesn’t feel the same love for cats. If you are looking to add another awesome pup to your life, or even if this is your first dog ever you should absolutely come meet Roscoe today. The best part? Roscoe’s adoption fee is sponsored so that means he is free to adopt.

Roscoe will be hanging out at the shelter 12-4:30 p.m. today with lots of other amazing dogs and cats looking for love this Valentine's weekend. Remember adoption fees are lowered to just $14 today, so come find a new love!

